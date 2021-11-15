16.32 lakh get jabs at eighth mega camp

CHENNAI

15 November 2021 00:48 IST

Despite incessant rain in 12 districts, 16,32,498 people were vaccinated during the eighth mega COVID-19 vaccination camp held on Sunday. Of them, 5,44,809 people received the first dose of the vaccines and 10,87,689 the second, according to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

The Minister inspected vaccination camps in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts. While 23.27 lakh people were covered in the sixth mega camp, 17.2 lakh people gots jabs during the seventh drive held last month.

Following the mega camp, there will be no vaccination on Monday, according to a press release.

Earlier during the day, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan urged those who have not taken the first dose and those due for the second to make use of the mega camp.

He said there were 1.61 crore people in the State, eligible to take the first dose, while 71.15 lakh were due or overdue for the second.