1,630 fresh cases take tally past 26 lakh

Cases continue to fall gradually; number of people tested crosses 4 crores

Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 tally crossed 26 lakh as 1,630 people tested positive for the infection on Sunday. The State has recorded 26,00,885 cases so far.

It took 48 days for the State to add another one lakh cases to its tally. The case count crossed 25 lakh on July 5.

Fresh infections continued to fall gradually in the State. A total of 198 people tested positive for the infection in Coimbatore, when compared to 205 on the previous day. There were 177 fresh cases in Chennai and 146 in Erode. Thanjavur recorded 108 cases, while Chengalpattu and Salem recorded 96 and 82 cases respectively. There were 70 cases in Tiruppur and 65 in Tiruvallur.

Another 23 people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 34,709. There were four deaths in Chennai and three in Tiruvallur. A total of 22 districts did not report any fatality due to COVID-19.

Two of the deceased were in their 30s. A 30-year-old woman from Tiruvallur, who had diabetes and systemic hypertension, was admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on August 19. She died within an hour of admission due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 35-year-old man from Thoothukudi was brought dead to the Government Stanley Hospital on August 21. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 11. His death was recorded as having occurred due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 1,827 people were discharged after treatment. Currently, 19,171 patients are undergoing treatment in the State.

As many as 1,55,607 samples were tested in 24 hours, taking the total figure to 4,09,06,397.

The number of people tested so far crossed the four crore mark and stood at 4,00,19,058.

Another 2,21,445 people were inoculated in the State on Sunday, taking the total coverage at government vaccination centres to 2,63,42,069.

The cumulative coverage at private vaccination centres from May 1 stood at 19,45,387.