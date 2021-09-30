1,624 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Chennai tops the table with 189 fresh cases

On a day when 1,624 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the State, Chennai led the table for a second day with 189 fresh infections on Wednesday.

Coimbatore followed with 181 cases, while Erode and Chengalpattu saw 116 and 115 cases respectively. The remaining districts recorded under 100 cases each.

While there were 89 cases in Tiruppur, Thanjavur logged 78, Tiruvallur 72 and Salem 62. Tenkasi reported the least number of cases at two.

So far, the State has reported 26,62,177 cases. Twenty-four people died, taking the toll to 35,550. All 24 of the deceased had co-morbidities. There were four deaths in Chennai, and two each in Pudukottai, Ranipet, Salem, Tiruvallur and Tiruchi. As many as 22 districts did not report any fatality.

As many as 1,639 people, including 208 in Chennai and 186 in Coimbatore, were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 26,09,435. At present, 17,192 people are under treatment in the State. Of them, Coimbatore accounts for the most number of patients at 2,036, followed by Chennai with 2,006.

A total of 1,51,678 samples were tested, taking the total count to 4,68,40,515.

On Wednesday, 1,59,417 people were vaccinated. Among them 1,02,548 people were in the 18-44 age group and 43,632 people were aged 45 to 59. This took the overall coverage in government centres to 4,47,07,302. Vaccination was held in 1,975 sessions. The cumulative coverage in private vaccination centres from May 1 stood at 24,97,677.