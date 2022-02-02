16,096 new cases in T.N.; 35 deaths recorded

Four districts have over 1,000 cases; Chennai records 2,348 new COVID-19 infections

Although the number of new COVID-19 infections continued to drop by the thousands, some districts in the State continued to see a steady rise. Only in four districts, fresh cases crossed the 1,000 mark, according to the daily bulletin from the Public Health department.

On Tuesday across the State, 16,096 persons of the 1,22,120 tested through RT-PCR were positive for COVID-19 infection. Among them were three international passengers — one each from Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

As on date 1,88,599 persons are under treatment either at home or in various healthcare facilities.

In Chennai, 2,348 more persons tested positive in a day while 5,127 additional persons were discharged after having recovered.

As on date, 31,845 persons are under treatment.

Coimbatore had the second highest number of newly infected persons at 1,898 followed by Chengalpattu with 1,308 new infections and in Tiruppur 1,297 more persons were identified as positive.

The State also recorded 35 more deaths taking the toll due to the infection to 37,599.

All the deaths had occurred among those hospitalised. Among them 21 persons were under treatment in private hospitals and 14 patients were undergoing treatment in government facilities.

Chennai district accounted for more than half the deaths in a day with 18 persons succumbing to the infection.

Vaccination

A total of 1,46,344 beneficiaries were vaccinated in 3,530 sessions held to administer Covishield and Covaxin. While 1,417 healthcare workers and 2,734 frontline workers received their dose, as many as 67,947 beneficiaries aged 15 to 18 years and 41,922 persons aged 18 to 44 also were inoculated.

A total of 18,382 persons in the 45 to 59 years age group with co-morbidities and 13,942 senior citizens were also covered.

Till date 9,23,53,671 persons have been protected from the infection through vaccines.