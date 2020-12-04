16-year-old drowns in lake

A 16-year-old girl drowned in a river in Vandavasi when she went to bathe in it on Friday afternoon. Three of her cousins who went with her are safe.

According to the police, Sneha, 16, from Chennai, had been to her relative’s house at Kilkuvalaivedu in Vandavasi. She is a class 12 student.

“Along with her three relatives, she went to have bath in Chitteri lake. However, all four of them got stuck in the water and cried for help. Some villagers jumped in and rescued three of them, but Sneha drowned,” said a senior police officer.

The other three were rushed to the Chengalpattu government hospital for treatment. “They are recuperating. A case has been registered and further investigation is on. There were rumours that she was taking a selfie when the accident happened. We are investigating,” added the officer.