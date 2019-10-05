16 T.N. MLAs’ elections were set aside by courts

Sixteen Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have lost their positions due to judicial interventions since the constitution of the State’s first Assembly in May 1952.

A look back at history assumes relevance, as the Supreme Court has stayed an order of the Madras High Court, which had allowed recounting of all postal ballots and votes recorded on some Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the case of the election to the Radhapuram Assembly constituency in 2016.

Election tribunals

The first Assembly, which was in existence from May 3, 1952, to May 31, 1957, accounted for the highest number of MLAs, 9, having been knocked out of the House. At that time, election tribunals were in place, and they had declared the legislators’ elections null and void. Vacancies for all nine members were filled through byelections.

In August 1954, the then Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, who hailed from Virudhu Nagar in the south, and was not a member of the House then, entered the House through a bypoll to Gudiyatham, a constituency in north Tamil Nadu.

Then, Gudiyatham was a double-member constituency, with one seat earmarked for Scheduled Castes. The election of A.J. Arunachalam and A.M. Rathinaswami, who were elected to the constituency in 1952, was delcared illegal two years later. Rathinaswami, however, returned to the House in November 1955, from Thousand Lights.

The Assembly experienced an odd situation during 1977-80, when S. Semmalai of the AIADMK had challenged at the Madras High Court the declaration of R. Narayanan of the Congress a Member of the Taramangalam seat in Salem. In February 1978, the High Court quashed the Congress legislators’ election and declared Mr. Semmalai the winner.

The AIADMK leader, who now represents Mettur in the present Assembly, was sworn in as MLA immediately.

Three weeks later, the Supreme Court stayed the order of the High Court, and in September 1979, upheld the election of Mr. Narayanan. In view of the judgment of the Supreme Court, he was deemed to have been a member of the Assembly for the entire period.

A father-son story

Cheranmahadevi, which was disbanded in the 2008 delimitation, has the distinction of a father-son duo successfully challenging the elections of their rivals. Former Assembly Speaker and four-time legislator P.H. Pandian, who contested as an independent in 1991 with the support of the DMK, lost to R. Puthunainar Athithan of the AIADMK.

He had challenged the election of Mr. Athithan, which was declared void first by the High Court in January 1994, and the Supreme Court two years later.

In 2006, Mr. Pandian’s son and the sitting MLA, Paul Manoj Pandian of the AIADMK, lost to P. Veldurai of the Congress, by a margin of about 6,000 votes.

His contention that the winner had subsisting contracts with the State government at the time of filing of his nomination papers, found acceptance with the Supreme Court in April 2011. Ironically, the apex court’s judgment came on the day (April 13, 2011) the State went to Assembly polls.