Sixteen students of a private women’s college were injured as the college bus in which they were travelling was hit from behind by another bus of the same college on Arcot-Arni Main Road on Friday.

Police said that the bus driver, K. Santhosh, 29, applied a sudden brake on noticing a speed breaker. The other bus rammed the vehicle from behind.

In the impact, the windshields of the two buses were damaged. Students on both buses sustained minor injuries.