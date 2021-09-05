16 fresh cases reported in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 48,919 with 16 new cases reported on Saturday.

While a total of 47,549 patients have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 259.

In Ranipet district, 13 cases were reported, and the total stood at 42,614. In Tirupattur district, four new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 28,626.

Tiruvannamalai numbers

In Tiruvannamalai district, 28 new cases were reported, taking the total figure to 53,496.

Of them, 52,485 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 357.