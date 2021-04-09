16 cars gutted in fire in car shed

CHENNAI

09 April 2021 01:39 IST

As many as 16 cars went up in flames after a fire broke out at a car shed in Kolathur in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said the shed belonged to Chandra Raja of Rajamangalam, who undertakes painting for cars. Around 4 a.m., a fire broke out at the shed. On getting information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Villivakkam, Thiru Vi. Ka. Nagar and Sembium put out the fire at 7 a.m. Kolathur police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

