1.58 lakh candidates in fray for 1.48 lakh government quota engineering seats in Tamil Nadu

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi releasing the merit list for engineering admissions under TNEA2022. | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

A total of 1,58,157 students will contest for 1,48,811 engineering seats under government quota this year. As many as 431 colleges, including 394 self-financing institutions, will participate in counselling.

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi, who released the merit list on Tuesday, said this year 36,975 more candidates had registered as compared to last year and as many as 1,69,080 candidates had paid the registration fee, which too was 24,035 more than last year. Candidates may view the merit list at www.tneaonline.org.

Under the 7.5% preferential reservation for government school students for which 10,968 seats had been allotted as many as 24,035 students, including 12,606 boys and 9,981 girls, had applied.

Girl students, if admitted, would be eligible for the monthly ₹1,000 that the Chief Minister had announced, he added.

Of the 3,102 students who applied under sports category 1,258 candidates made it to the merit list. As many as 203 students with disabilities out of 970 students made it to the merit list.

A total of 175 seats, (2% reservation) had been allocated for vocational courses in Anna University’s departments and its constituent colleges.

As many as 3,624 students had scored over 195 marks as cut off. While 133 candidates had scored full cut off of 200 marks, 468 candidates were in the 199-200 band and 3,023 other candidates in the 195-199 mark band.

No random number

This year no random numbers were generated, contrary to usual practice. The Minister said the decision to use marks received in Class X along with Class XII scores to arrive at inter-se merit had helped to eliminate the number of students with the same scores or the same date of birth, which were used in case two or more students were tied.

If candidates who had registered and paid fees did not find their name on the merit list then they might approach the nearest TNEA Facilitation Centre to get their grievances addressed until Aug. 19, Mr. Ponmudi added.

Similarly, students who had failed to apply under the 7.5% quota (after studying in a government school from Class VI to XII might also include the details in their applications in their nearest TFCs.

Candidates could call 1800- 425-0110 to clarify their doubts, he said.

Girls topped the merit list with Renjitha K, who completed schooling from Kollam, being ranked first and Harinika. M, second.