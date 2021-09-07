1,556 fresh cases reported in the State

Fresh cases below 10 in 4 districts; 18 deaths reported

Four districts recorded fresh COVID-19 cases in single digit, as Tamil Nadu recorded 1,556 infections and 18 deaths, pushing the overall tally to 26,24,234 cases and the toll to 35,036.

Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli reported nine fresh cases each and Virudhunagar reported seven cases. Three persons tested positive in Theni. But four large districts recorded over 100 cases. In Coimbatore district, 206 people were infected, and in Chennai, 169 tested positive. Chengalpattu reported 110 cases and Thanjavur 104 cases.

As many as 1,564 people were discharged after treatment. The total number of recovered patients has gone up to 25,72,942. At present, 16,256 patients are under treatment.

The daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health said that in Chennai, 145 people were discharged, three persons died of the disease and 1,772 patients are under treatment. So far, 5,45,158 people have tested positive in the district, and 5,34,973 have been discharged.

Six of the 18 deaths were recorded at private hospitals, and 12 persons died at government hospitals.

The State tested 1,55,609 samples. So far, 4,32,72,865 samples have been tested.

A total of 5,29,749 people were vaccinated at 2,804 sessions held across the State on Monday. Among them were 295 healthcare workers; 527 frontline workers; 3,27,003 people aged 18-44; 1,55,604 people aged 45-59 with co-morbidities; and 46,320 senior citizens.

So far, 5,30,973 sessions have been held to administer Covishield and Covaxin. As on date, 1,60,52,620 people aged 18-44; 1,06,00,951 people aged 45-59; and 49,93,672 senior citizens have been inoculated. The tally has gone up to 3,37,14,573. Since May 1, when private centres were permitted to administer vaccines, 22,17,054 doses have been administered. The total number of people vaccinated at government and private facilities is 3,59,31,627.