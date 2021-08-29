1,551 new cases, no deaths in 26 districts

CHENNAI

29 August 2021 00:58 IST

Coimbatore reports 200-plus cases for third day in a row

A total of 1,551 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

While the State recorded 21 more deaths due to COVID-19, there were no deaths in 26 of the 38 districts.

Coimbatore continued to report 200-plus cases for the third day in a row. The district led the table with 230 cases. Chennai saw a marginal rise in fresh cases as 182 persons tested positive, compared with 162 on Friday.

There were 122 cases in Chengalpattu and 115 cases in Erode. In Thanjavur, fresh cases rose from 58 to 77, while there were 72 cases in Tiruvallur, 62 in Salem and 61 in Tiruppur. Eight districts logged fewer than 10 cases each.

The State’s overall case tally stood at 26,10,299. Chennai accounted for a total of 5,43,599 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 2,35,504 cases. Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur recorded a total of 1,65,095 cases and 1,15,621 cases respectively.

In the last 24 hours, 1,63,230 samples were tested. The overall positivity rate remained at 0.95%.

Another 21 persons succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 34,856. There were four deaths in Chennai and three each in Erode and Salem. There were nil deaths in Coimbatore and Chengalpattu.

A total of 1,768 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries to 25,57,884. The active caseload stood at 17,559. These included 2,091 people under treatment in Coimbatore, 1,906 in Chennai, 1,474 in Erode, 1,151 in Chengalpattu and 1,005 in Thanjavur.

Tamil Nadu received 11,55,170 doses of Covishield. On Saturday, 4,71,422 people were inoculated, taking the coverage in government centres to 2,90,86,004.