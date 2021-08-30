1,538 fresh cases reported; less than 10 cases in 4 districts

Coimbatore leads the table with 209 fresh cases, 189 test positive in Chennai

As many as 1,538 fresh infections were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, taking the tally of active cases to 17,322. So far, 26,11,837 persons have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health.

In the districts of Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar and Theni, less than 10 persons were infected. While in Theni six more persons were infected, three districts reported five fresh infections each. The most number of cases were recorded in Coimbatore, where 209 more persons were infected.

At present, 2,058 persons are undergoing treatment and three persons’ death had been recorded as having occurred due to the infection.

In Chennai, 189 persons tested positive and three died of the infection. As on Sunday, 1,873 persons in Chennai were under treatment for the infection either at home or at health facilities. In Erode, 132 more people tested positive and two persons died of the infection. In Chengalpattu, 108 more infections were identified. The district did not report any death.

In all the districts, the number of persons discharged continued to be higher than the number of fresh infections.

1,753 discharged

On Sunday, 1,753 persons were discharged. So far, 25,59,637 persons have been discharged, according to the bulletin.

Twenty-two persons died of the infection on Sunday. So far, 34,878 patients have died in the State. Four persons admitted to private hospitals and 18 persons being treated at government hospitals died of the infection.

Chennai, Cuddalore, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Tiruchi and Villupuram each accounted for two deaths. Virudhunagar, Tiruppur, Thanjavur, Salem, Ranipet, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts reported one death each.

While three persons with no pre-existing conditions died, 19 others who died had co-morbidities, health officials said.

A two-year-old child died within hours of being admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on August 26 and tested positive for the infection. The hospital recorded it as death due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 2,06,555 persons in the 18-44 age group were vaccinated on Sunday. At 2,334 sessions held to administer Covishield and Covaxin, 283 healthcare workers and 1,092 frontline workers were inoculated. As many as 94,648 persons in the 45-59 age group with co-morbidities and 28,876 senior citizens were also vaccinated.

So far, 2,94,17,458 persons in the State have been inoculated. They include 1,33,75,717 persons in the 18-44 age group.