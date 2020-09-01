153 cases reported in Kanniyakumari, 152 in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI/MADURAI

01 September 2020 20:37 IST

The two southern districts record two deaths each

Kanniyakumari reported 153 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which took the district’s tally to 9,710, and 334 discharges. The district has 922 active cases. After two patients died, the district’s toll rose to 176.

Tirunelveli, which recorded 152 new cases, has a total case count of 9,688 and 1,248 active cases. A total of 149 patients were discharged from hospitals. The district lost two lives, with which its toll went up to 175.

Total number of infections in Thoothukudi went up to 11,475 with 884 active cases, after 65 fresh cases and 97 discharges were registered. With a fresh death, the district marked 113 fatalities.

Tenkasi’s tally rose to 5,465 with 49 new cases. After 81 people were discharged from hospitals, the district has 936 active cases. There was one death in the district.

Meanwhile, Technical Advisor for Disaster Management and former Director of Public Health Kolandaiswamy held a discussion with City Health Officer (Thoothukudi) Arunkumar, Sanitary Officers and Sanitary Inspectors on anti-COVID-19 operations. He instructed them to follow the protocol in hospitals and public places.

Madurai registered 128 new cases – all indigenous – which took its tally to 14,279, and 90 discharges. One person died, raising the toll to 358. The district has 900 active cases.

With 67 new cases, Virudhunagar’s tally went up to 12,779. The district recorded 61 discharges, after which the number of active cases stands at 399.

The toll in the district rose to 190 after the death of a 46-year-old man at Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, on Sunday.

A total of 111 fresh cases were reported in Dindigul, which took up the tally to 6,669. The district registered 140 discharges.

Theni recorded 55 new cases, with which the district’s tally moved up to 12,731. There were 145 discharges.

Ramanathapuram added 40 more cases, with which its tally touched 4,758. The number of people discharged from hospitals was 40.

Sivaganga reported 36 new cases to have a tally of 4,089. Forty-one people were discharged from hospitals.