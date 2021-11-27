151 streets inundated as city receives 47 mm of rainfall

Underground pipes laid in flooded roads to drain water, says Corporation

A total of 151 streets in 63 residential areas were inundated on Friday as the city received over 47 mm of rainfall from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The flooding reduced significantly on a number of streets in areas such as T. Nagar, owing to the completion of work on a new network of underground pipes.

Engineers said the huge underground pipes would carry excess floodwater through many roads of T. Nagar, diverting it through multiple routes, towards the Mambalam canal, which drains into the Adyar after passing through 5.7 km of congested areas. As many as 638 residents were provided accommodation and food in flood shelters at five localities of the city. A total of 91 shelters were opened for residents in low-lying areas near major waterways such as Kosasthalaiyar, Adyar, Cooum and Buckingham Canal. Release of water from the Poondi reservoir has been the highest among the waterbodies in and around the city, with a discharge of 4,248 cusecs on Friday.

At least 120 of the 847 pumps have been used to bail out water from inundated areas. A total of 21 subways remained open without any water stagnation. Work on removing water from the Rangarajapuram subway is underway.

A total of 2,386 residents received food packets on Friday. Health officials have organised 559 mobile medical camps and 265 permanent camps at residential areas. At least 4.54 lakh residents have visited the camps this month. Officials said work on development of underground pipes was tried as an innovative idea as part of flood control measures.

More underground pipes

The Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to develop more underground pipes after studying the outcome of the initiative.

Teams of engineers have been sent to each flooded locality to study the local civic issues, conduct brainstorming sessions and implement the project. “Our innovations have worked so far, with over 50 mm rain too,” an official said.

Flooding was reduced in stretches such as Bazulla Road and Vijayaraghava Road after the new pipes started diverting excess flood waters, in addition to the existing drains. Roads in Pulianthope and Kolathur have also reported a reduction in water stagnation.