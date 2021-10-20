1,500 kg of ration rice seized, two held in Cuddalore district

CUDDALORE

20 October 2021 16:54 IST

The Civil Supplies-Criminal Investigation Department (CS-CID) on Tuesday seized 1,500 kg of ration rice, meant for supply under the public distribution system, from a mini van and arrested two persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, a team conducted a vehicle check at Sirupakkam check post near Veppur when they intercepted a mini van. The team searched the vehicle and found 50 rice bags, each weighing 30 kg.

Advertising

Advertising

Investigations by the police revealed that the accused, identified as M. Jayakumar, 39 of Mangalur, and S. Mani, 42 of Veppur, had purchased the rice from family cardholders to convert it into poultry feed and market the same to poultry units in Salem district. The duo were arrested and remanded to custody.