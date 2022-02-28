150 persons held in Cuddalore district for ganja peddling and other offences

Special police teams launched intense search operations on February 26 and 27

The Cuddalore district police have arrested 150 persons for indulging in illegal activities during a crackdown across the district.

According to a press release, following instructions from Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, special police teams launched intense search operations on February 26 and 27 to nab persons indulging in illegal activities including illicit liquor brewing, ganja peddling and selling lottery tickets.

A list of persons with criminal background was prepared and special police teams carried out the operation across the district. The crackdown led to the arrest of 150 persons including 98 for brewing arrack and smuggling liquor. The police also arrested 24 ganja peddlers, and six for selling gutkha among others.