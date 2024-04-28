₹150 crore sanctioned for water supply in 22 Tamil Nadu districts

April 28, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

With 22 districts in Tamil Nadu declared “water-scarcity” districts, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sanctioned ₹150 crore and directed officials to ensure uninterrupted water supply.

The Chief Minister, who chaired a meeting at the Secretariat on April 27, to chalk out ways to distribute drinking water in the summer, said the State was facing the heat wave as well as an increase in the demand for drinking water.

After issuing an advisory to cope with the heat wave, he asked officials of various departments to coordinate among themselves and ensure uninterrupted water supply.

The Chief Minister said though heavy rain during the northeast monsoon caused floods in the coastal districts, other areas, eespecially western districts, the catchment areas of the State, had not received adequate rain.

Moreover, IMD predicted that the south-west monsoon would bring below normal rainfall in the first couple of months. “We are under compulsion to use water in dams in an efficient manner for the next two months. Officials should keep in mind the situation and visit places that require water to find a solution,” the Chief Minister said.

He also directed officials of the TWAD Board, the Secretaries of various departments, including Municipal Administration, to monitor the functioning of the combined-drinking water projects and ensure uninterrupted supply of water.

Mr. Stalin asked the TANGEDCO chairman to ensure power supply to the drinking water projects and officials of the Rural Development Department to find new sources of water as the bore wells had gone dry.