15 tonne ration rice seized; three arrested

A lorry with 15 tonne ration rice meant for distribution was seized near Walajahpet tollgate on the early hours of Friday. Inspector of Police, Balu from Walajahpet and his team intercepted the vehicle with a sticker saying ‘essential commodities’.

When the police checked the vehicle, they found 304 bags with 15,200 kilograms of rice. Initial reports said the rice was collected from various spots in Kancheepuram district meant for transport to a rice mill near Bengaluru under the cover of essential commodities. Police arrested V. Chellamuthu, 24, Santosh, 20, and K. Chellamuthu, 67, of Sirukaveripakkam in Kancheepuram district. The rice bags were handed over to Civil Supplies officials.