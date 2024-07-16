ADVERTISEMENT

15 persons sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting two minor girls

Published - July 16, 2024 11:16 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A special court for the exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Tuesday convicted and sentenced 15 persons to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting two sisters, aged seven and nine, over a period of two years.

The accused were sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment each on two counts, which would run concurrently.

According to the prosecution, the accused, identified as R. Dheenadayalan, 24; A. Ajith Kumar, 22; I. Prabhakaran, 23; I, Prashanth, 20; R. Ravikumar, 23; A. Arun alias Tamilarasan, 24; R. Mahesh, 37; D. Ramesh, 30; K. Durai, 47; D. Mohan, 23; C. Selvam, 37; S. Kamalakannan, 30; V. Murugan, 40; P. Duraisamy, 55; and C. Cell Sekar alias Selva Sekar, were relatives of the two minor girls.

The victims were under the care of their grandmother. The incident came to light after one of them fainted in school in 2019. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors found that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted. They alerted the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which found that her sibling was also sexually assaulted.

The case came for trial in the special court for exclusive trial of POCSO Act on Tuesday. The court concluded that the accused were guilty of the offences. Special Court Judge M. Vinodha sentenced each of them to 20 years of imprisonment on two counts. The judge also slapped a fine of ₹32,000 on each of them.

