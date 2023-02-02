15 persons injured in bus accident in Tiruvannamalai district

February 02, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Fifteen persons, mostly woman pilgrims from Tiruvallur, were injured after a private tourist bus overturned on the Vandavasi-Melmaruvathur Main Road near Vandavasi in Tiruvannamalai district on Thursday.

Police said that around 6.15 a.m. on Thursday, the tourist bus with 35 passengers, natives of Pallipattu taluk in Tiruvallur, was on its way to Melmaruvathur Amman temple, when the bus driver K. Rameshy (42), a resident of Tiruvallur, lost control of the vehicle as he failed to see a narrow bend on the stretch when he tried to overtake a government bus. The tourist bus overturned and fell into a pit along the stretch.

Immediately, residents in the neighbourhood rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons. Along with the local police, residents shifted the injured victims to the Government Taluk Hospital in Vandavasi. Of the injured persons, three persons were referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Chengalpattu for further treatment. Others were treated as out-patients at the taluk hospital in Vandavasi.

A case has been filed by Vandavasi North police.