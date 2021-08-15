15 officers selected for Chief Minister’s police medal

ADGPs Amaraesh Pujari and Amalraj make it to the list this year

The State government on Saturday announced Chief Minister’s police medals to 15 officers in recognition of their excellence in public services and investigation.

Amaraesh Pujari, Additional Director-General of Police, Technical Services, Chennai; A. Amalraj, ADGP, Operations, Chennai; S. Vimala, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Section, Greater Chennai Police; N. Navukkarasan, inspector, Fort Traffic police station, Tiruchi; and B. Prem Prasad, head constable, Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police, will get the Chief Minister’s medal for excellence in public service.

The following inspectors of police have been selected for the Chief Minister’s police medal for excellence in investigation: V. Selvi, Tirumayam all-women police station, Pudukottai district; K. Shanthi, Crime Branch CID, Kanniyakumari district; S. Ravi, Kumarapalayam, Namakkal district; G. Sayeelakshmi, Nesemony Nager circle, Kanniyakumari district; A. Amutha, Chathirakudi, Ramanathapuram district; V. Santhanalakshmi, Crime Branch CID, Dindigul; S. Srinivasan, Thirunavalur, Kallakurichi district; M. Kanagasabapathy, R.S. Puram, Coimbatore; and K Adivel, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli district; and P. Anandha Lakshmi, sub-inspector, Social Justice and Human Rights Unit, Salem district.

The medals will be handed over to them by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin later at a function.

Each of the selected candidates will get an 8 gm gold medal and ₹25,000 cash prize, according to a press release.