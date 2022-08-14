15 officers in Tamil Nadu to get CM’s police award

Prem Anand Sinha, Additional Commissioner of Police (South), Chennai city police, will be among the recipients of the Chief Minister’s medal.

The Tamil Nadu government has named 15 police officers for the Chief Minister’s police medal which will be awarded to them on Independence Day on Monday.

An official release said five police officials would be awarded the police medal by the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the outstanding commitment and selfless public service. The list includes Prem Anand Sinha, Additional Commissioner of Police (South), Chennai city police; K. Ambethkar, Inspector, Cuddalore special branch CID; S. Sivaraman, special Sub Inspector, Chennai city traffic police; V. Palaniyandi, special SI, Madurai city traffic police and M. Kumar, traffic SI, Tambaram Police Commissionerate.

The Chief Minister would award medals to 10 police officers for the excellent work in criminal investigation. The awardees are: Madurai City Deputy Commissioner G. Stalin; Salem City Crime Branch CID Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Krishnan; Villupuram police district Inspector M. Brindha; Namakkal district CB CID Inspector A. Praba; Chennai city police south zone Inspector V. Srinivasan; Dindigul police district Inspector M. Sumathy; Nagapattinam police district Inspector C. Nagalakshmi; Chennai city police SI V. Thulasi Doss; Chennai police CB-CID SI S.L. Parthasarathy and Chennai city police Prohibition Enforcement Wing SI K. Ilayaraja.

All the awardees would be presented with a gold medal weighing eight grams and cash award of ₹25,000.

