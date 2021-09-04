15 new COVID cases in Vellore

VELLORE

04 September 2021 01:10 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 48,903 with 15 new cases reported on September 3. While a total 47,521 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 271. The district's death toll is 1111.

In Ranipet district, 10 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 42,601. In Tirupattur district, 7 new cases were reported on Friday and the total number of positive cases stood at 28,622.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 38, taking the total number of cases to 53,468. Out of this, 52,451 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 363.

