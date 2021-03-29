15 more test positive for COVID-19 in Thanjavur college

This is the fifth cluster among colleges in the district

Fifteen more students tested positive for COVID-19 in a college in Thanjavur on Sunday, indicating a continuing trend of clusters surfacing in educational institutions in the district. The students, belonging to R.V.S. Agricultural College in Budalur, tested positive for the viral infection after several students across the district were subjected to RT-PCR tests following the emergence of various clusters.

This is the fifth cluster among colleges in the district. So far, 280 students have tested positive among various schools and colleges across the district, senior officials said. However, most of the students were asymptomatic and were being discharged on the third or fourth day, they added. As of Sunday, 122 of the 280 patients were in home quarantine.