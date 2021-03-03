15 more paramilitary companies for Tamil Nadu

Poll prep: Security forces carrying out a flag march in Salem on Tuesday, ahead of the Assembly polls.

CHENNAI

03 March 2021 01:29 IST

61,710 posters, banners removed and 36 cases filed

Besides the 45 companies of paramilitary personnel that have fanned out to various parts of Tamil Nadu ahead of the April 6 Assembly election, 15 companies are expected to arrive in the State within two or three days, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said here on Tuesday.

The Election Commission of India has deputed flying squads and stationary surveillance teams to every constituency, besides video surveillance teams. Over 330 companies of personnel are to be deputed to the State.

Election officials have removed over 61,710 posters and banners that had been displayed in violation of the model code of conduct, and registered 36 cases. Over 50% of the booths will have web streaming of polling, and the proceedings will be recorded at the booths identified as sensitive.

Mr. Sahoo chaired a meeting of officers of government departments involved in monitoring election expenditure during the run-up to the election.

Those who are aged above 80 and eligible for casting postal ballots on the day of polling should fill up form 12-D when officials visit their homes, Mr. Sahoo said.

According to the Election Commission, over 12.91 lakh people on the rolls in Tamil Nadu are above 80 years of age. Chennai district has the highest number of such persons, 1.08 lakh, followed by Coimbatore-64,755, Salem-61,728 and Tiruppur-61,272.