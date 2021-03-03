15 more paramilitary companies for Tamil Nadu

Besides the 45 companies of paramilitary personnel that have fanned out to various parts of Tamil Nadu ahead of the April 6 Assembly election, 15 companies are expected to arrive in the State within two or three days, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said here on Tuesday.
The Election Commission of India has deputed flying squads and stationary surveillance teams to every constituency, besides video surveillance teams. Over 330 companies of personnel are to be deputed to the State.
Election officials have removed over 61,710 posters and banners that had been displayed in violation of the model code of conduct, and registered 36 cases. Over 50% of the booths will have web streaming of polling, and the proceedings will be recorded at the booths identified as sensitive.
Mr. Sahoo chaired a meeting of officers of government departments involved in monitoring election expenditure during the run-up to the election.
Those who are aged above 80 and eligible for casting postal ballots on the day of polling should fill up form 12-D when officials visit their homes, Mr. Sahoo said.
According to the Election Commission, over 12.91 lakh people on the rolls in Tamil Nadu are above 80 years of age. Chennai district has the highest number of such persons, 1.08 lakh, followed by Coimbatore-64,755, Salem-61,728 and Tiruppur-61,272.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath