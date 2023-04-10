15 long-term prisoners may be released

April 10, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Fifteen convicts who have been in prison for over two decades may be released by the Tamil Nadu government based on the recommendations made by a committee headed by retired High Court judge Justice N. Authinathan, Law Minister S. Regupathy told the State Assembly on Monday.

The Minister was responding to Papanasam MLA M.H. Jawahirullah, who placed a request in the House seeking to release 37 Muslim convicts who, he said, were languishing in the prisons for over two decades.

Mr. Regupathy said that more individuals were recommended to be released, the Committee and the Director-General of Police of Prison and Correctional Services could concur only on 15 cases. He maintained that the DMK government was non-partisan over the caste and community of the convicts and treated all of them equally.