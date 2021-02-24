Tamil NaduVILLUPURAM 24 February 2021 11:38 IST
15 injured in collision involving two buses in Koliyanur
Updated: 24 February 2021 11:45 IST
Police said the injured have been admitted to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital
Fifteen persons were injured in a head-on collision involving two government buses at Koliyanur near here in the early hours of Wednesday.
According to police, a State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus was going from Chennai to Peravurani when it collided head-on with a Chennai-bound TNSTC bus from Kumbakonam.
The injured were admitted to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) at Mundiyambakkam.
The Traffic police are investigating the incident.
