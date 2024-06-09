ADVERTISEMENT

15 injured as minivan veers off track, overturns near Ambur

Published - June 09, 2024 10:44 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Fifteen persons were injured after a minivan they were traveling in overturned on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) at Minnur village near Ambur town, Tirupattur, on Sunday afternoon.

Police said K. Paramasivam, 42, a native of Hosur, and his friends were returning in a minivan after attending a friend’s marriage in Murugan Temple in Tiruttani town when the driver, V. Sugumar, 32, lost control of the wheels while trying to avoid colliding with a two-wheeler.

The minivan veered off track and overturned. A total of 15 persons, including the driver, sustained injuries. Residents and motorists rescued them and alerted the Ambur Taluk police.

The injured persons were rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur. Traffic was affected for over an hour.

A case has been registered.

