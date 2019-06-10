Tamil Nadu

15 held, ganja seized at rave party near Auroville

more-in

Accused booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act

The Villupuram district police busted a rave party at a cashewnut orchard in Alankuppam near the Auroville international township on Sunday. Fifteen people were detained and 200 gm of ganja seized.

The arrested persons, including event organiser R. Yuvaraj of Manapakkam in Chennai and his friends P. Haji of Coimbatore, D. Hari of Kancheepuram and others have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, who led the raid which took place around 1.30 a.m., said the police had received specific information from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Chennai about the party.

The organisers had widely publicised the event on social media platforms and had enabled the location sharing feature on Google Maps.

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
crime
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2019 1:50:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/15-held-ganja-seized-at-rave-party-near-auroville/article27706710.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story