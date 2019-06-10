15 held, ganja seized at rave party near Auroville

The Villupuram district police busted a rave party at a cashewnut orchard in Alankuppam near the Auroville international township on Sunday. Fifteen people were detained and 200 gm of ganja seized.

The arrested persons, including event organiser R. Yuvaraj of Manapakkam in Chennai and his friends P. Haji of Coimbatore, D. Hari of Kancheepuram and others have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, who led the raid which took place around 1.30 a.m., said the police had received specific information from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Chennai about the party.

The organisers had widely publicised the event on social media platforms and had enabled the location sharing feature on Google Maps.