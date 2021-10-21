15 fresh COVID-19 infections in Vellore

VELLORE

21 October 2021 00:01 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,686 with 15 new cases reported on Wednesday.

While a total 48,356 people have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 201. The district's death toll is 1,129.

In Ranipet district, 12 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,318.

In Tirupathur district, eight new cases were reported on Wednesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,216.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 21, taking the total number of cases to 54,750. Out of this, 53,871 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 212.