15 fresh cases in Vellore, 17 in Ranipet

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 48,804 with 15 new cases reported on August 28.

While 47,395 people have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 301. The district’s death toll is 1,108.

In Ranipet district, 17 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 42,516. In Tirupattur district, nine new cases were reported on Saturday and the total number of positive cases stood at 28,563.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 32, taking the tally to 53,253. Out of this, 52,228 have been discharged and the number of active cases stood at 374.