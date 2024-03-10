15 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

March 10, 2024 01:39 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The arrested fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai Naval base.

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 15 fishermen including two from Puducherry’s Karaikal district and 13 from Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Sunday, March 10, 2024. The fishermen, who had left from the Karaikal fishing harbour together on a boat, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy near Neduntheevu on charges of trespassing while fishing. ALSO READ Katchatheevu: Island of contention

Sources from the fisheries department of Karaikal said, the boat IND-PY-PK-MM-1380 left with 15 fishermen from the Karaikal fishing harbour on March 6 at 4 p.m. The arrested fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai Naval base.

The fishermen from the Karaikal were S. Kandasamy (43) and P. Sundaramurthy (44).

The apprehended Nagapattinam fishermen include V. Kishore (29), S. Naveen (22), S. Kalidas (34), P. Ananda Pal (50), R. Pulavendiran (42), A. Sriram (24), K. Kaviarasan (34), A. Singaram (33), R. Madan (25), C. Naveen Kumar (18), S. Senthil (35), R. Anburaj (39) and R. Rajkumar (23).

