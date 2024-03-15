ADVERTISEMENT

15 fishermen from Karaikal and Nagapattinam arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

March 15, 2024 12:45 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - Karaikal

The fishermen were arrested mid-sea, for allegedly trespassing into Sri Lankan waters; the boat they were on has also been seized; this is the third such incident this month

The Hindu Bureau

File photograph used for representational purposes only

Fifteen fishermen from Karaikal in Puducherry and Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, were arrested early on Friday, March 15, 2024, by the Sri Lankan Navy. Their boat was also seized.

Twelve of the arrested fishers are from Karaikal, while the other three are from Nagapattinam. The fishermen had ventured into the sea from the Karaikal Fishing Harbour together, on a boat on Thursday, March 14. As they were fishing, they were intercepted mid-sea and arrested by Sri Lankan Naval personnel for trespassing into the island nation’s waters.

Also read: Stalin urges Centre to secure release of fishermen from Sri Lankan custody

This is at least the third such incident in March alone and at least the sixth this year: on March 10, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 15 fishermen including two from Puducherry’s Karaikal district and 13 from Nagapattinam district. In another incident on the same day, seven fishers from Pudukotaai district were arrested. In January, 18 fishermen were arrested, and in February, in two separate incidents, 19 and 23 fishers were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The fishermen arrested on Friday, were taken to Kankesanthurai Harbour and handed over to the Mailadi fisheries inspector for legal proceedings.

ALSO READ
Puducherry CM writes to External Affairs Minister seeking release of fishers from custody of Sri Lankan Navy

Sources in the Fisheries Department of Karaikal said the boat, bearing the registration number IND-PY-PK-MM-1337, belonging to M. Jeyamathi, was also seized.

The arrested fishermen from Nagapattinam district were identified as A. Arumugan, S. Sekar(47) and P. Mohan(45), while those from Karaikal were K. Muruganantham(48), M. Velmani(28), M. Murugan(34), K. Kandhakumar(34), M. Sundaravel (52), K. Balamurugan(44), V. Vadivel(34), S. Velmurugan(39), S. Idumban(37), R. Parasuraman(41), T. Manikandan(37) and B. Babu(24).

Earlier this week, the Madras High Court impressed upon the need for the Centre to find a lasting solution to the recurring problem of Indian fishermen being arrested and their boats being seized by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Tamil Nadu / fishing industry / India-Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US