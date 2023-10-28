October 28, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

At least 16 fishermen from Thangachimadam near here were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel on charges of poaching on Saturday evening somewhere between Thalaimannar and Dhanushkodi . According to information available with the Fisheries department, 463 tokens were issued to the fishermen, who ventured into the sea for fishing today. It is said that the SL Navy personnel on surveillance duty detained them and took them to the port in the island nation. Condemning the arrest, Fishermen Association leader P Jesu Raja said that the livelihood of the fishermen is a big question mark.

Only on October 13, 27 fishermen were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy and the fishers were on strike. A few of the fishermen resumed work only on Saturday.