HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

16 fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

October 28, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

At least 16 fishermen from Thangachimadam near here were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel on charges of poaching on Saturday evening somewhere between Thalaimannar and Dhanushkodi . According to information available with the Fisheries department, 463 tokens were issued to the fishermen, who ventured into the sea for fishing today. It is said that the SL Navy personnel on surveillance duty detained them and took them to the port in the island nation. Condemning the arrest, Fishermen Association leader P Jesu Raja said that the livelihood of the fishermen is a big question mark.

Only on October 13, 27 fishermen were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy and the fishers were on strike. A few of the fishermen resumed work only on Saturday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.