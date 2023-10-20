The forest personnel rescued a 15-foot-long king cobra from a residential colony near Puththen dam in Kanniyakumari district on October 20.
Following information from the public living at Ponmanai near that dam that a king cobra was slithering around near their colony, District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja rushed a team to the spot to rescue India’s most venomous snake.
The king cobra was rescued by the forest personnel and the anti-poaching watchers. It was released in the dense jungle near the scenic Kaalikesam.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT