15-foot-long king cobra rescued in Kanniyakumari district

October 20, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau
The king cobra that was rescued by the forest department personnel in Kanniyakumari district. Photo: Special Arrangement

The forest personnel rescued a 15-foot-long king cobra from a residential colony near Puththen dam in Kanniyakumari district on October 20.

 Following information from the public living at Ponmanai near that dam that a king cobra was slithering around near their colony, District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja rushed a team to the spot to rescue India’s most venomous snake.

 The king cobra was rescued by the forest personnel and the anti-poaching watchers. It was released in the dense jungle near the scenic Kaalikesam.

