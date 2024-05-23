15 deaths reported due to rains in Tamil Nadu: State government

Tamil Nadu government, on Thursday, May 23, 2024 said 15 people have died due to rain-related incidents from May 16 to May 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State normally gets 12.5 cm of rainfall during the summer months of March to May. This year, from March 1 to May 22, Tamil Nadu recorded rainfall of 12.44 cm, an official statement said.

Till 8.30 am on Thursday, 34 districts have received rainfall and an average rainfall of 1.58 cm has been recorded. Nilgiris recorded the maximum rainfall of 6.15 cm, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last 24 hours there have been three deaths reported in Cuddalore, Krishnagiri and Salem districts due to thunder, lighting and wall collapse, the release said.

Due to heavy rains in the last 24 hours, there have been 13 cattle deaths and damages to 40 houses/huts in various parts of the State, it added.

Besides, 136 persons, who were stationed at a relief camp in Erode, have returned home. 4,385.40 hectares of crops have submerged in rains, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued forecasts for heavy rains in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul among others on May 23 and May 24, it noted.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture to sea in South Tamil Nadu Coast, Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar, Southwest Bay of Bengal and those who have already ventured into the sea are advised to return to the coast by May 23.

District Collectors have been instructed to take all precautionary measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through Common Alert Protocol, alert messages have been sent regarding heavy rains for the next three days in tourist spots in the Western Ghats and the possibility of flash floods. Between May 18 and May 20, alert messages have been sent to 4.05 crore mobile phones in various districts including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Dindigul. Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Virudhunagar and Theni, it added.

The release said, 10 SDRF teams of 296 members have been stationed in Kanyakumari, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and Nilgiris districts. Since there is heavy rain warning till May 24 in Western Ghats, tourists have been advised to take precaution and also avoid trips.

Additional officials have been deployed in the State and District Emergency Response Centres which are functioning 24/7 and the situation is being constantly monitored.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.