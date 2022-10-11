15 children in Cuddalore injured as school van overturns during racing attempt

The Hindu Bureau October 11, 2022 15:23 IST

The private school van in Virudhachalam had picked up students and was reportedly racing with another school van belonging to the same institution, police said

The private school van that met with an accident at Adhanur near Virudhachalam in Cuddalore district on October 11, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fifteen school children and a van driver were injured when the school van in which they were traveling overturned after brushing against another vehicle of the same institution at Adhanur near Virudhachalam in the district on Tuesday. Police said the van belonging to a private educational institution in Virudhachalam had picked up students from Pennadam and was on its way to the school. When it approached Adhanur, the bus was reportedly racing with another school van belonging to the same institution. The driver tried to overtake the vehicle when it brushed against the second van. In the impact, the van veered towards the roadside and overturned. The injured children were immediately shifted to the Virudhachalam General Hospital. Following the incident, locals resorted to a road blockade on the Virudhachalam-Chidambaram Road protesting against rash driving of school buses.



