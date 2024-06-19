ADVERTISEMENT

15 cannabis plants seized in Tirupattur

Published - June 19, 2024 11:27 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Fifteen ganja plants were seized from open grazing fields at Thoppalagunda village near Tirupattur town by Thimmampet police on Wednesday. Police said that goatherds and dairy farmers in the village complained to them that cattle, especially goats that consumed small plants in the area were dizzy for the past few days. Farmers and goatherds noticed that they were eating small plants grown below tamarind groves in the area.   A police team led by sub-inspector P. Ruban checked the groves in the area and found small ganja plants were grown, mostly below huge tamarind trees. As the groves are located on the outskirts of the village, the area does not have frequent people movement, especially farming activities. As the village is around one kilometer away from Andhra Pradesh, police have intensified their surveillance on ganja cultivation on the border areas by gangs. A case has been registered. Further investigation is on.

