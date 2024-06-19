GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

15 cannabis plants seized in Tirupattur

Published - June 19, 2024 11:27 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Fifteen ganja plants were seized from open grazing fields at Thoppalagunda village near Tirupattur town by Thimmampet police on Wednesday. Police said that goatherds and dairy farmers in the village complained to them that cattle, especially goats that consumed small plants in the area were dizzy for the past few days. Farmers and goatherds noticed that they were eating small plants grown below tamarind groves in the area.   A police team led by sub-inspector P. Ruban checked the groves in the area and found small ganja plants were grown, mostly below huge tamarind trees. As the groves are located on the outskirts of the village, the area does not have frequent people movement, especially farming activities. As the village is around one kilometer away from Andhra Pradesh, police have intensified their surveillance on ganja cultivation on the border areas by gangs. A case has been registered. Further investigation is on.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.