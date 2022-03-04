₹1,470 crore sanctioned for water supply schemes

March 04, 2022 22:34 IST

They will cover 918 habitations spread over five districts

Nine hundred and eighteen habitations, spread over five districts, are going to have combined water supply schemes at a cost of about ₹1,473 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Of them, 667 are in Tiruvarur district; 109 in Tiruchi; 88 habitations and Sembedu village panchayat in Ranipet; 32 in Mayiladuthurai; and 22 in Tirunelveli. Of the overall cost, the Central government’s share will be about ₹581.5 crore; the State government’s ₹884.3 crore and the community contribution ₹7.4 crore. The State government’s share includes ₹112.57 crore to be paid to the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board towards centage.

The Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply on Friday issued an order, giving administrative sanction for the five schemes.

The component of operation and maintenance has been included in the overall cost for only one year, as the government has decided that it can be recovered by the TWAD Board from the beneficiary-village panchayats.

A senior official says the work on all the schemes is expected to be completed in two years. Prior to the latest set of schemes approved, projects costing about ₹4,500 crore were sanctioned.