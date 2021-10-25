Tamil Nadu

14.68 lakh people receive second dose of vaccines

Expanding coverage: A total of 8,59,450 people got the first dose during the sixth mega vaccination drive. M. Moorthy  

Over 14 lakh of the 23.27 lakh people inoculated at the sixth mega COVID-19 vaccination camp on Saturday got their second dose.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said 14,68,457 of the 23,27,907 people got their second dose.

The Minister, who took part in a bicycle rally organised as part of World Polio Day celebrations at the Queen Mary College by the Kilpauk Rotary Club on Sunday, said 8,59,450 people got the first dose, taking the percentage of population that has received the first dose to 69%. As on date, the State has 43 lakh doses.

He lauded NGOs for their efforts in eradicating polio. Rotary Club members distributed pamphlets on polio prevention during the rally.


