1,461 from govt., aided schools in medical merit list

Of the 29,007 applications received for management quota seats, 25,651 students — 9,366 boys and 16,285 girls — were found eligible.

This year, there will be a total of 3,968 medical seats in the State quota pool.

G. Selvarajan, secretary of Selection Committee, said there are 5,400 medical seats in all. The 23 government medical colleges have a total of 3,250 seats, while there are 150 seats in Rajah Muthiah Medical College, 100 each in ESIC, K.K. Nagar and IRT, Perundurai, and 1,800 in 13 self-financing medical colleges. After allocation of seats for the All India quota, a total of 3,968 seats are in the offing in the State quota pool, and 852 in the management quota.

In BDS, there are 85 seats in the Government Dental College, 68 in Rajah Muthiah Dental College and 1,070 in self-financing dental colleges that are part of the State quota.

Dr. Vijaya Baskar said this year the State has got an additional 350 medical seats. “We have a new government medical college in Karur with 150 seats. We have also obtained the Medical Council of India’s nod for increasing the seats from 150 to 250 in two medical colleges at Tirunelveli and Madurai,” he said.

In the merit list for government quota, NEET topper from Tamil Nadu, Shruthi K. from Tiruvallur, obtained the first rank with a NEET score of 685. Aswin Raj A.K of Anthiyur stood second, followed by Elamathi V. of Coimbatore in third place. In the management quota list, Sodam Sri Nandan Reddy, with a NEET score of 685, secured the top rank. P. Mahesh Anand and Bahadur Singh obtained the second and third ranks.