146 Tasmac shops to be reopened in Erode

Of the 203 Tasmac shops in the district, 146 will be reopened on Thursday amid tight security and will function from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The remaining shops are in containment zones and will remain closed.

Barricades were erected in front of the shops and customers will be asked to ensure personal distancing while waiting in queue to buy liquor. Police personnel will be posted in all the shops to manage crowd.

In Salem district, over 170 shops would be opened. A press release said that a distance of six feet should be maintained between two persons and liquor will be sold from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bars will not be allowed to function and violators will face action, he said.