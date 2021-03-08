Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | 1452 licensed weapons surrendered before elections

With the Model Code of Code coming to force, as many as 1452 licensees surrendered their weapons to police authorities for safe storage.

The poll authorities had asked all those in possession of licensed weapons to surrender those at the licensed weapons storage centre which is in control of city police. With the Model Code of Conduct in force, it became imperative that the licensed weapons were surrendered. However, those in Central or State uniformed services and armed guards of banks were exempted.

City police have been taking several steps including bound over history sheeters, trouble-mongers to prevent any untoward incidents in the run-up to the Assembly elections. According to sources, police initiated ' bound over' proceedings against over 2600 history sheeters and trouble mongers in the city under Section 110 of the CrPC for peaceful conduct of elections.

The city police have so far booked over 219 cases for poll code violations and other minor disturbances since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect. The police on Sunday conducted a flag march at Tambaram and St.Thomas Mount Police station limits.