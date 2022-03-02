144 seized vehicles to be auctioned in Villupuram

Bidding begins at 10 a.m. on March 8

As many as 144 vehicles seized by the police in prohibition-related offences will be auctioned at the Armed Reserve grounds in Villupuram on March 8 from 10 a.m. onwards.

According to a release, 22 four-wheelers and 122 two-wheelers would be auctioned. Those interested in participating in the auction would have to pay an entry fee, upon which they would be allowed to inspect the vehicles from 8.30 to 10 a.m.

Those who want to bid in the auction would have to pay ₹5,000 for four-wheelers and ₹2,000 for two-wheelers with Goods and Service Tax (GST).