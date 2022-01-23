14.29 lakh vaccinated during mega drive

A majority of the beneficiaries were those looking to take their second dose and booster dose

Tamil Nadu administered a total of 14,29,736 COVID-19 vaccination doses as part of the 19th mega vaccination drive organised across the State on Saturday.

Majority of those who got inoculated on Saturday were taking their second dose of the vaccine.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, 10,27,810 second doses of vaccine, 3,68,797 first doses of vaccine and 33,129 booster doses were administered during the drive.

Addressing the media after inspecting the drive on the IIT-Madras campus on Saturday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian appealed to all those who have not taken both the doses of the vaccine to come forward and take them in the coming days.

He highlighted that while 89.6% of the eligible population have taken their first dose of vaccine, only 66.8% have taken their second dose so far. He said that of the 5.56 lakh people who were eligible for the booster dose, only 1.84 lakh had taken them until Friday.

Among those in the age group of 15 to 18, a total of 25,66,535 have received their first dose of vaccine so far, which is 76.7% of the total persons in the age group, he said.

He said that though the cases in Tamil Nadu were increasing, the numbers were relatively lesser than States like Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra.

He said that the case fatality rate remained low in Tamil Nadu. Pointing out that those who were dying due to COVID-19 were predominantly those who were unvaccinated, he urged everyone to get vaccinated.