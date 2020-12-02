1,404 persons test positive; no fresh case in Kallakurichi

CHENNAI

02 December 2020 02:28 IST

Eight districts record fresh cases in single digits

Tamil Nadu’s tally of COVID-19 cases reached 7,83,319 on Tuesday, with another 1,404 persons testing positive for the infection. Of the 37 districts, Kallakurichi reported no fresh case, while eight other districts recorded new cases in single digit.

In Chennai, 380 persons tested positive for the infection, taking the city’s case count to 2,15,739. With 141 fresh cases, Coimbatore’s tally rose to 48,866.

There were 86 cases in Chengalpattu, 65 in Tiruppur and 63 each in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. Salem had 56 cases, while Tiruvannamalai, after recording cases in single digit for two days, accounted for 47 fresh infections.

Eight districts reported cases in single digits — Ariyalur (5), Kanniyakumari (8), Perambalur (3), Pudukottai (8), Ramanathapuram (4), Tenkasi (5), Theni (5) and Thoothukudi (9).

The fresh cases included five persons who had returned to the State from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala by air or road.

As many as 10,980 persons are currently undergoing treatment in the State. Chennai has the most number of active cases at 3,702, followed by Coimbatore (935) and Chengalpattu (552).

A total of 1,411 persons were discharged across the State on Tuesday, taking the total figure to 7,60,617.

Ten persons — six in private hospitals and four in government hospitals — succumbed to the infection. This took the toll to 11,722. Four of them died in Chennai, two each in Chengalpattu and Salem, and one each in Madurai and Tiruppur. With this, Chennai accounts for a total of 3,854 deaths, followed by Chengalpattu (715) and Tiruvallur (654).

Among the deceased was a 43-year-old man from Salem who had no co-morbidities. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on November 23 and 28. He was admitted to a private hospital in Salem on November 21 with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty for three days. He died on November 30 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. The remaining 9 persons were aged above 50.

A total of 65,058 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,21,25,059 samples have been tested so far. A private laboratory — Raj Medicare Lab, Chennai — has been approved for testing. There are a total of 221 testing facilities in the State, including 67 in the government sector and 154 in the private sector.